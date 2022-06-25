Roth Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 429 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

NYSE:LHX opened at $233.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.23 and a 200 day moving average of $233.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

