Roth Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.6% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 276,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,299 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 159,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 22,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.58 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26.

