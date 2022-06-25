Roth Financial Partners LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Roth Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB opened at $182.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.