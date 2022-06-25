Roth Financial Partners LLC Sells 730 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Roth Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB opened at $182.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.