Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Stock Price Down 1%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.05. Approximately 30,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 89,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

The stock has a market cap of C$959.74 million and a P/E ratio of -105.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Rupert Resources Company Profile (CVE:RUP)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.