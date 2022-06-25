Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Stock Price Down 1%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.05. Approximately 30,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 89,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.
The stock has a market cap of C$959.74 million and a P/E ratio of -105.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.59.
Rupert Resources Company Profile (CVE:RUP)
