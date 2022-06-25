Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 88,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 126,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.85%. This is a positive change from Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

In other news, President Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 103,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $424,415.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 9,464,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,804,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 345,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,150 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRW. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $132,000.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

