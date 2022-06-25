Sabal Trust CO Acquires 7,811 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 2.3% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $33,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,033,399,000 after buying an additional 1,591,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after buying an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

NYSE:MDT opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

