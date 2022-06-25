Sabal Trust CO Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

