Sabal Trust CO Has $576,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $673,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $63.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

