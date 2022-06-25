Sabal Trust CO Invests $289,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquard & Bahls AG bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,362,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,842,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,146,000 after buying an additional 245,615 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after buying an additional 658,945 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,509,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,038,000 after buying an additional 155,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.99 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

