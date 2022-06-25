Sabal Trust CO Purchases 641 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 179.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $737.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $779.37 and a 200-day moving average of $898.24. The company has a market cap of $763.94 billion, a PE ratio of 100.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.46 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas decreased their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $891.35.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

