Sabal Trust CO Sells 32 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sabal Trust CO cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,187,247,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $392.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $405.43 and a 200-day moving average of $435.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.