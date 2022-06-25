Sabal Trust CO Sells 4,380 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sabal Trust CO decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.