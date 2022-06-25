Sabal Trust CO Sells 896 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,058,630 shares of company stock valued at $323,676,345. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $325.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $325.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $309.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

