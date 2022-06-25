SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $2,752.90 and approximately $182.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00127678 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000934 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars.

