Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 107.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $45.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

