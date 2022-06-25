Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Raised by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 156.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,646 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $45.73 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

