Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

