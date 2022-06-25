SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LEDS opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.10.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 71.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth about $632,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

