SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
LEDS opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.10.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 71.27%.
About SemiLEDs (Get Rating)
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SemiLEDs (LEDS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.