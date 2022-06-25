Shapeshift FOX Token Price Tops $0.0838 on Major Exchanges (FOX)

Shapeshift FOX Token (FOX) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Shapeshift FOX Token has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shapeshift FOX Token has a market capitalization of $31.62 million and $804,245.00 worth of Shapeshift FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shapeshift FOX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shapeshift FOX Token Coin Profile

Shapeshift FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 377,154,162 coins. Shapeshift FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

Buying and Selling Shapeshift FOX Token

