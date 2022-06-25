Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for James Cropper (LON:CRPR)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
LON CRPR opened at GBX 990 ($12.13) on Tuesday. James Cropper has a 12 month low of GBX 950 ($11.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,650 ($20.21). The stock has a market cap of £94.59 million and a P/E ratio of 29.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,114.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,243.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68.
James Cropper Company Profile (Get Rating)
