Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for James Cropper (LON:CRPR)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON CRPR opened at GBX 990 ($12.13) on Tuesday. James Cropper has a 12 month low of GBX 950 ($11.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,650 ($20.21). The stock has a market cap of £94.59 million and a P/E ratio of 29.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,114.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,243.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68.

James Cropper Company Profile (Get Rating)

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

