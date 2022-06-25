Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.41

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.41 and traded as high as $16.49. Sohu.com shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 68,569 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a market cap of $644.77 million, a P/E ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $193.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.91 million. Sohu.com had a net margin of 109.21% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 69.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

