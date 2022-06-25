Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
SOHO opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sotherly Hotels (Get Rating)
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
