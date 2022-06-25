Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SOHO opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

