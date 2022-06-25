Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Squarespace from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Squarespace from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.88.

SQSP stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $207.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Squarespace will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in Squarespace by 133.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30,097 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Squarespace by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Squarespace by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 99,728 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Squarespace by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 40,240 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Squarespace in the third quarter worth about $3,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

