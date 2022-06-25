Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 483.75 ($5.93) and last traded at GBX 512 ($6.27). Approximately 243,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.37).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 505.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 521.01. The firm has a market cap of £787.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30.

About Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE)

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

