Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.26. 3,307,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,452. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,117,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after acquiring an additional 899,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 249,770 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.