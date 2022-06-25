Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Director Buys $33,250.00 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Director Mitchell I. Quain purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,344.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Star Equity stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Star Equity stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STRR Get Rating ) by 239.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Star Equity worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

