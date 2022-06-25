Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 32.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 146.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.35.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

