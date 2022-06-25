Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.28 and last traded at $25.75. 8,977 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 8,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZHF. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.73.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

