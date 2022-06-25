STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SNVVF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised STEP Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

SNVVF opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

