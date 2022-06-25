StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ashford in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:AINC opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.32.

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.65. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $133.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ashford will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

