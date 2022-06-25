StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

