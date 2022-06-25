StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWP opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 87,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.25% of Forward Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

