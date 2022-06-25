StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Leju stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Get Leju alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.