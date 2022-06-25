StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The company has a market cap of $42.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.69.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NantHealth by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter valued at $170,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

