StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $61.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.90.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.49%.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
