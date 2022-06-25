StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTI stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $76.83 million, a PE ratio of -103.47 and a beta of 0.39.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is -549.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in PCTEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,766 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

