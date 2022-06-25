StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

