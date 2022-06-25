StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 million, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.97.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
