StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46. VEON has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VEON by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 103,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58,769 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,828,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 717,407 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of VEON by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,903,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after purchasing an additional 550,053 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 561,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 354,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

