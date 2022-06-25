StockNews.com Lowers Masco (NYSE:MAS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. Masco has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Masco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,802,000 after buying an additional 688,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,701,000 after buying an additional 221,519 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Masco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after buying an additional 315,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,386,000 after buying an additional 100,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Masco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,118,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,051,000 after buying an additional 124,036 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

