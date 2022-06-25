StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.65

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $3.47. StoneMor shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 121,791 shares.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $414.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.97.
StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.98 million during the quarter.
StoneMor Company Profile (NYSE:STON)
StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.
