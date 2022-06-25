StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.65

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $3.47. StoneMor shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 121,791 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $414.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.97.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.98 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneMor by 266.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 366,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 266,252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in StoneMor by 167.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneMor in the first quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in StoneMor by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in StoneMor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

