Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,317 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,604 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.66. The company has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $132.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.85.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.