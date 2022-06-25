Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $2,346,198,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $518,188,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,583,000 after purchasing an additional 772,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,005,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $299.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.54. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.17.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

