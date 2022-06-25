Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $848,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.21.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $64.43 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

