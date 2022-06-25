Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Invests $260,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.
NYSEARCA VOO opened at $360.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.