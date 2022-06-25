Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Invests $260,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $360.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

