Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 5.5% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $294.61 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.