Strong Tower Advisory Services Boosts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Cummins were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $195.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

