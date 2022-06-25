Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 329 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DPZ opened at $396.54 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.15 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.62 and a 200-day moving average of $420.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.54.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

