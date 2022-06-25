Strong Tower Advisory Services Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Strong Tower Advisory Services reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Applied Materials by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $97.36 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $87.62 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $160.00 price target on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.